Rockets’ dream run ends one spot short of the Final Four

With one out in the top of the third, Shelby Fortune reached on an error, a liner to left-center field that Seree Petersen nearly ran down before the ball popped in and out of her glove. After Ashley Riley retired McKenah Peters on a fly ball to left, Fortune scored on the next play when Marlie McNulty reached on an error after she blooped a hit that dropped between the shortstop and left fielder after Kaytlynn Sandwisch and Emily Lenke bumped into each other. In the sixth, McNulty reached on a drag bunt down the left side and advanced to third when the next batter Paige Hartley laid down a bunt. On the play, McNulty appeared to come off the bag at third while being tagged by Oak Harbor catcher Maddy Rathbun, but the umpires ruled that the runner was safe and upheld the call after a discussion. Sammie Stefan popped out to right-center, scoring McNulty on a sacrifice fly.

The Wildcats’ two runs were scored on a combination of two errors, two sacrifices and just one hit, a bunt single. The first run came by way of two Rocket errors in the third inning and the second, which was scored in the sixth, was set up by two bunts and finished off by a sacrifice fly.

It’s not uncommon for big games to be decided by a few unusual plays, and Oak Harbor’s 2-0 loss to Keystone in the Division II regional finals was no different.

That was more than enough for Keystone, whose pitcher, Sydney Campbell, allowed no runs on three hits while striking out four and walking one in seven innings. She fared slightly better than her counterpart, Riley, who lost her first game (29-1) of the season after allowing two runs, one of which was earned, on three hits. She went the distance, striking out seven and walking one in seven innings.

The Rockets were able to swing the bats well early on as three of the first six hitters put good wood on the ball, only to see them go for an out before Dani Epling singled to lead off the third.

Keystone, which is located in LaGrange, roughly 10 miles south of Elyria, is one of the best programs in the state. The Wildcats have won 16 regional championships and three state titles (1999, 2006, '12) and lost, 7-4, to Hebron Lakewood in the state final last year, one of the seven times they've finished as state runner-up.

"It's been a grind. We've got some great kids. It's a tremendous grind, there is nothing easy about this. The kids did everything we asked of them," said Oak Harbor coach Chris Rawski. "I think we have the best pitcher in Ohio and sometimes it just doesn't go your way."

And the winning has rallied the community around the team, something that is becoming commonplace during the postseason for the program.

"Did you see that crowd out there?" Rawski said. "That was amazing."

When Rawski took over before the '12 season, he knew he had his work cut out for him but the program showed promise midway thru his first year at the helm. Now, after six seasons coaching the team, the program, which won four consecutive sectional titles, has its first-ever district championship, just won the first league title in eight years and advanced farther than any other team in school history while winning a single-season record 29 games, breaking the record set last year.

"We sat down -- Kelly, Shana, Andy, Steve -- six years ago and saw that we had Maddy, Emma, Ashley and Seree coming up (through the program). We knew this could happen -- it was zero surprise to us. We envisioned this."

The Rockets hit the ball well in the first few innings but had nothing to show for it as they too often hit the ball directly at an outfielder or lifted the ball high enough for it to be caught. In the fourth, Rathbun just got under a pitch that she sent to the warning track in left before it was caught. The real threat Oak Harbor mounted came in the sixth with two out when Riley reached on an error and Rathbun hit a bloop single that went off Campbell’s glove before the two later advanced to second and third, respectively, later in the play. However, Sandwisch grounded out to second to end the inning.

Despite being the new kid on the block, the Rockets played like they belonged against a team used to playing in big games.

"We played like we belonged. Every person on the team belongs here, 1 thru 12," said Emma Bergman, one of the two seniors on the team with Rathbun. "I didn't come in nervous, I came in excited. I knew we had a chance. This program is going up. Under the leadership of Coach Rawski and Coach Kelly.

"For the last four years, I learned (about my) work ethic. Every sport, every person has impacted me and made me better. Each year, I've gotten better."

Bergman, a four-year starter who was instrumental in the program's turnaround, will continue her softball career at Ohio Dominican University while Rathbun will play at Hillsdale College in Michigan.

"What I'll remember is how close we were. We did everything together," said Rathbun. "It's such a great group to play with for my senior year. I can't think of any practice where I didn't want to be there -- the three-hour practices, conditioning, work outs. I don't think I could've asked for anything more.

"It's really satisfying to know every year we got better and were part of something special that's only going to get better. I hope they do go to the Final Four (next year). They deserve it."

Oak Harbor 5, Clear Fork 1

Getting to the regional final came after Oak Harbor defeated Clear Fork, 5-1, in the regional semifinal.

The Rockets scored all of their runs in the first three innings, taking a five-run lead as Riley took care of things from there.

Kaytlynn Sandwisch's RBI triple got Oak Harbor on the board in the bottom of the first and three more runs in the second effectively put the game away. In the second, Seree Petersen and Dani Epling singled to start the run. Olivia Jensen's bunt moved the runners up, and one out later, Emily Lenke hit a double to left to score both runs. Riley grounder past the shortstop's outstretched glove scored Lenke and the Rockets never looked back.

The Colts' lone run came on a solo home run by Haylie Miller in the fourth inning, but Clear Fork was unable to mount a serious rally until the seventh when two runners reached before Riley induced a grounder to second to end the game.

For the game, Riley allowed just one run on two hits and strike out 10 while walking one.