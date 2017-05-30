SBC Sportsmanship awards
The SBC Sportsmanship Award goes to a senior female and male from each member school. These students have been proven to respect their opposition, represent their schools and communities on and off the playing surface and have helped build a foundation for a lifetime of success for future young student athletes.
Bay division:
Clyde
Alexa Martin, Matthew Baker
Edison
Hailey Stoll, Braden Ehrhardt
Huron
Sarah Neibler, Cesco Gioffre
Margaretta
Brevyn Hedden, James Fisher
Oak Harbor
Emma Barney, Qunite DeWalt
Perkins
Marina Zappa, Cole Good
Port Clinton
Meghan Gallogly, Matt Paeth
Vermilion
Haley Nabors, Bryce Fisher
