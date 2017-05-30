SBC Sportsmanship awards

The SBC Sportsmanship Award goes to a senior female and male from each member school. These students have been proven to respect their opposition, represent their schools and communities on and off the playing surface and have helped build a foundation for a lifetime of success for future young student athletes.

Bay division:

Clyde
Alexa Martin, Matthew Baker

Edison
Hailey Stoll, Braden Ehrhardt

Huron
Sarah Neibler, Cesco Gioffre

Margaretta
Brevyn Hedden, James Fisher

Oak Harbor
Emma Barney, Qunite DeWalt

Perkins
Marina Zappa, Cole Good

Port Clinton
Meghan Gallogly, Matt Paeth

Vermilion
Haley Nabors, Bryce Fisher

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Leave a comment

back to top
Fairway Estates Bottom