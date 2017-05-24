Rockets win first district title in program history

Ashley Riley pitched one of her best games, allowing no runs on just one hit while striking out 14 batters and walking three. It was arguably the best game of a her career, one that has seen Riley earn all-Ohio honors in each of her two seasons as a starters. She also contributed at the plate, hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning as the Rockets, who improved to 28-1, put three runs on the board to take control.

After falling to Maumee just one spot short of regionals last year, Oak Harbor returned the favor this time around and beat the Panthers, 4-0, in a Division II district final to claim the program's first district championship at Genoa High School.

"It's probably the best game she's ever pitched and the best game pitched in Oak Harbor history. It doesn't get any better than that, for her to step up in that situation," said Rockets coach Chris Rawski. "We certainly don't take her for granted -- we tell her all the time, we think she's the best pitcher in the state, and if she keeps it up, we hope some other teams will find that out, too."

The only blemishes for Riley were the three walks she issued to Kayla Wulf, the Maumee catcher who is hitting .697 and is set to play at the University of Akron next year, plus a single in the sixth. For the season, Riley is 28-0 with a 0.74 ERA.

The rally started when Olivia Rahm, the No. 9 hitter, singled with one out. Emily Lenke then laid down a perfect bunt to the third baseman Brianna Zattau, whose throw to first was off the mark and went into right field. Rahm narrowly beat the throw to home plate and Lenke ended up on third, setting things up for Riley's home run, which glanced off the glove of Maumee center fielder Parris Hurt just beyond the wall.

"We were going to be ultra aggressive; we were going to be the aggressive team and dictate what was going to happen. It's a little difficult to bunt against Hurley, (but) Emily laid down a great one, and with her speed and Olivia's, we forced the action," said Rawski. "Worst-case scenario, Olivia is at second and Ashley is coming up. That's what is fun to watch."

The fact that Oak Harbor's three runs started with the No. 8 hitter, Olivia Jensen, leading off, is a testament to the strength of the lineup. Two players earned all-Ohio honors and all nine starters were given honorable-mention distinction in the Sandusky Bay Conference, if not better, for their efforts this season.

"We've had the bottom of the lineup win games for us," said Rawski. "Dani Epling won the Clyde game with a home run, Seree has multiple big hits in the No. 6 spot, O.J. has a home run and Olivia Rahm scored the first run (against Maumee). We have a great 1 thru 9."

The 3-0 advantage remained until Emma Bergman, who finished with two hits, scored an insurance run in the sixth after Riley got out of trouble in the top half by getting the cleanup hitter, Ariel Moore, to ground out to second with runners on first and second to end the threat.

It was the first time the Rockets have advanced to regionals after failing to do so in their previous three chances, including each of the last two years. Last season, the Panthers scored to defeat Oak Harbor, 1-0, in the district final. In 2015, the Rockets lost to Gibsonburg, 6-2, following two dramatic victories over Upper Sandusky (3-1) and Willard (2-1).

"Maddy, Emma, Ashley and Seree have been the foundation (for this group), to see them do it together is special because they've been key parts of those district runs," said Rawski. "It was definitely special for the seniors, too."

The experience of advancing in the tournament in recent years has also brought the community together.

"I was more than impressed with the crowd. That was a tremendous crowd -- it was very loud at times, that's something that's maybe a little different for some kids to get used to," said Rawski. "That was tremendous, the fan support was beyond great. I want to commend everyone who does come out and the alumni, they've been very supportive."