Ottawa County Diving Clinic

The Ottawa County Lake Erie Area Diving Clinic will take place from Jun. 27-Jul. 20 and Oak Harbor High School. The clinic is open to any athlete with any level of skill and experience. Starting from how to walk down the board to doing flips and twists in the air, the clinic will introduce diving fundamentals tailored around every participant’s skill level. This is the perfect chance to try out diving for the first time.

The majority of diving practices will take place at Oak Harbor High School, with two additional practices taking place at Sylvania Northview High School. The Sylvania practices will include a trampoline and harness training session. Carpool accommodations should be made ahead of time, leaving and arriving from Oak Harbor High School unless prior plans have been made. Coach Zajac can take four athletes in his car and any addition diver will need a volunteer to drive.

Registration fee for the clinic is $60 plus $14 of insurance from AAU. Registration and any questions are to be directed to Coach Zajac, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 419-341-3202. Registration is due by Jun. 19.