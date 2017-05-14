Huston signs with Tiffin

Chad Bahnsen, Patricia Bahnsen, Jake Huston, and Head Coach George Bergman

On Wednesday, May 3, at Oak Harbor High School, senior Jake Huston signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and wrestling career at Tiffin University. Jake is a decorated wrestler for Oak Harbor High School. He ends his high school career as a four year letter winner and as an SBC, Sectional, and District Champion. He is also a two time state placer highlighted by his third place overall finish this past winter. Jake led the team in takedowns his senior season. He finishes his Rocket career with 105 overall victories.

Jake Huston joins Rocket teammates Dylan Mansor, Kian Thompson, and Bruce Hrynciw who all will attend and wrestle for Tiffin University beginning in the fall.