Danbury honors winter sports athletes

Girls’ basketball Certificates: Grace Hollenbeck, Nikki Michael, Annie Tibbles, Maddie Harris, Abby Redett, Sydnee Perram, Abi Frattaroli, Larisa Kerik, Madison Vlaz. Second year letters: Haley Hoffman, Charleigh Steinbrick, Kalee Rakosky, Erin Uhinck, Kayla Welter. Third year letters: Sarah Redett, Robin Skinner, Sierra Puckett. Defensive Player of the Year: Sierra Puckett Anchor Award: Robin Skinner Big Board Award: Haley Hoffman K of C Sportsmanship Award: Erin Uhinck K of C MVP: Sarah Redett

Awards presented were as follows:

Danbury High School honored their 2016-2017 winter sports athletes and cheerleaders on Tuesday, Mar. 21.

Boys’ basketball

Certificates: James Peacock, Tyler Murray, Kory Berhent, Kody Sieger, Brady Lenthe, David Mesnard, Sam Perram, Ryan Gwin, Tug Tibbels, Brandon German, Cade Wilhite, Luco Manuella, Keval Patel.

First year letter: Noah Calton, Noah Stys, Justin Murray, Saylor Evans, Ian Kuzma, Chris King.

Second year letter: Brad Pruitt, Nick Bossetti, Justin Tibbels.

Fourth year letter: Grady Mark.

Coaches Award: Nick Bossetti

Defensive MVP: Justin Tibbels

Most Improved Player: Brad Pruitt

Offensive MVP: Grady Mark

K of C Sportsmanship Award: Noah Stys

K of C MVP: Grady Mark

Wrestling

First year award: Everett Overmyer, Thammasak Korkrodsamrong, Abby Cameron.

Third year award: Devon Grosswiler.

Fourth year award: Connor McClellan, Avery Nowak.

Most Improved: Everett Overmyer

Most Valuable Wrestler: Devon Grosswiler

Takedown Champion: Devon Grosswiler

Cheerleading

Certificates: Nikki Geller, Bre Bonner, Hailea Crownover, Acacia Peterson, Hannah Polanco, Hannah Rodriguez, Haley Clemons.

First year award: Janessa Shortridge, Emily Henneman.

Second year award: Daleigh Lerch, Paige Botson, Peyton Hallier, Bridget Sowers, Cassie Kimm.

Laker Award: Cassie Kimm

Leadership Award: Emily Henneman

Spirit Award: Paige Botson

Coaches Award: Bridget Sowers