Danbury to become a member of the SBC in 2018-19

The Lakers have had a good relationship with the TAAC for the last three decades, but traveling an hour to Toledo to compete against a number of the schools in the league has always been a trade-off the community has had to accept in order to be part of a conference with other small schools. But now, Danbury has taken advantage of an opportunity to join the Sandusky Bay Conference, a move that will take effect during the 2018-19 school year and allows its teams the ability to compete against other small schools while traveling a shorter distance.

Next season, the SBC, which for nearly 30 years consisted of just eight teams, will move to a three-division format that includes 21 schools. (Currently, the league consists of two divisions and 15 schools.) For every sport except football, the conference will have the a "big school" division called the Lake, which includes Bellevue, Clyde, Norwalk, Perkins, Sandusky, Shelby and Tiffin Columbian; a "medium school" division called the Bay, which consists of Edison, Huron, Margaretta, Oak Harbor, Port Clinton, Vermilion and Willard; and a "small school" division called the River, which includes Danbury, Lakota, New Riegel, Old Fort, St. Joseph CC, St. Mary CC, St. Wendelin and Tiffin Calvert. With three schools not having football teams, the divisions will be slightly rearranged for football games, leaving the River with Calvert, Danbury, Lakota, Margaretta, SJCC, SMCC and Willard. (Shelby will compete in the Bay for football.)

The school has discussed a possible move for the last few months.

"It’s been a number of months now. The coaches were talking, and there was some interest. Danbury was approached a few years ago when the River division was formed. (Principal) Joe Miller and I explored it and the coaches were all on board," said Danbury athletic director Gary Quisno. "We had an athletic council meeting on Feb. 22 after a couple months of discussion, and there was a unanimous vote to look into joining the SBC. At the time, we got the school board to investigate and talk to (the SBC) to see if we’d be a good fit, and they talked to officials of the SBC last week. After that meeting, we sent them a letter saying we’d be interested in joining, (and) they had a meeting and voted to approve. Our school board voted to approve (the move) last week.

"We think that the enrollment in the River Division is more compatible with us. The other thing is the traveling. I think our parents are going to be happier. It’s a little bit closer, we’re not going into Toledo. I think that’s a plus, and as the AD, we’re hoping that translates into some better rivalries and a better gate. It’s no disrespect to the TAAC, there are no ill feelings, it’s just in our best interest to get trips closer to home. We’ll probably play Margaretta in some sports and St. Mary, they're both over the bridge, and St. Joe’s is close by."

The little Quisno has heard from residents at this point has been positive.

"I haven’t heard a whole lot. The couple of parents that were at the board meeting spoke up in favor of it," he said. "With the traveling and making the trips, especially the trips up to Toledo, they are looking forward to their kids getting home sooner at night."

Some of the smaller schools in the TAAC actually have trouble fielding teams at the junior-high level, giving the Lakers another reason to consider the SBC.

"We’re hoping that with the SBC, there will be a full complement of teams (and) a better opportunity to compete."

Danbury was actually one of the founding members of the SBC in 1948 along with Elmore, Genoa, Gibsonburg, Oak Harbor, Port Clinton and SJCC. Clyde joined one year later and SMCC became a member in '50. In '57, the Lakers left for the Seaway Conference.

Thirty years after helping to create the SBC, the Lakers helped found the TAAC with Emmanuel Christian (formerly Emmanuel Baptist), Maumee Valley Country Day, Ottawa Hills and Toledo Christian. Cardinal Stritch became a part of the league in '95, Lorain Catholic joined strictly for football for five years starting in '99 before Northwood ('00), Edon and Hilltop (strictly for football; '05), Gibsonburg ('11), Calvert ('14-'16) and Montpelier (strictly for football; '16) followed.

Quisno returned to Danbury in the fall after coaching the football team from 1977-78, leading them to two Mid-Ohio Conference titles in his two seasons there before moving on to Oak Harbor, where he was for 29 years. He later coached at Perkins, both as the head coach and offensive coordinator, accumulating a career record of 253-95 (.727) while winning or sharing 11 league titles and making it to the playoffs nine times, including the Final Four twice ('99, '06).

"I’ve enjoyed (coming back). It’s something that was always in the back of my mind to possibly do (and) end up back here. When I got the phone call last summer, it was only going to be for one year, (but) now it’s two," said Quisno. "Danbury is the best-kept secret in education in Northwest Ohio -- we have good students, good people, quality educational facilities, excellent teaching, a good administration and a good student-teacher ratio. There are a lot of good things the school can offer. For me, it’s been good. I’ve been blessed everywhere I’ve been -- I've had good systems and been surrounded by good people."

The Danbury athletic department has experienced some success recently with the football team making it to the playoffs for the first time last fall and the girls’ basketball team winning a sectional title while nearly claiming a TAAC championship.

"I'm real pleased with the coaching staff. We have a young, aggressive coaching staff. I think they do a good job with the kids, they have the success of our kids in mind and they care about the student-athletes," Quisno said. "They put the time in. (But) it will always be a numbers thing -- hopefully we can get some more kids to move into the district."