Lakers claim first sectional title in 3 years

The Lakers won their first sectional title in three years after beating Tiffin Calvert, 37-26, in the Division IV sectional final.

The game was tied at 15 at halftime before Danbury took over, winning the third quarter, 11-6, to take a 26-21 lead into the fourth before outscoring the Senecas, 11-5, in the final eight minutes. The Laker defense was the difference as Calvert, seeded 10th in the Attica District, failed to register double digits in any quarter.

"Our defense was pretty good. We really struggled to shoot the whole night, it wasn’t a typical shooting performance. You have to give them some credit to Calvert -- they played a 2-3 zone, and we had some looks, but it wasn't our typical shooting performance," said Danbury coach Adam Steinbrick. "That was it. We move on, and we get to play another game. We come out as sectional champs.

"We have 18 wins, a sectional title, and with the way we competed in the league, I’m extremely proud. It's something we've been working on a long time, and we hoped we'd have the opportunity to cut down the nets. We're happy with where we're going. We've got 92 young ladies in the program from first grade up to the seniors; we're very proud of each and every one of them."

Sarah Redett had 17 points to lead all scorers and was the only Laker to finish in double figures.

"She plays with a ton of energy and effort and she’s a constant worker. Whether it’s practice, in the game, you can count on her to give 100%," said Steinbrick. "The team's effort is always outstanding."

Danbury, which is seeded fourth, made four 3-pointers. Erin Uhinck had seven points and Robin Skinner finished with five.

Shelby Hemminger led the Senecas with 10 points.

The Lakers are now 18-5 while Calvert finishes 4-18.

On Thursday, Danbury faces No. 2 Buckeye Central in the district semifinals at 6:15 p.m. at Seneca East High School in Attica.

"We need to shoot much better. They’re a very good team, an experienced team -- they start four seniors and one junior. They're well-coached, fundamentally sound, and their record is 19-4," said Steinbrick. "We need to make sure we take care of the basketball. We have to play our game and just go out and have fun and do what we do. Whatever happens, happens. I think we played tight (against Calvert). We need to come out and play loose."