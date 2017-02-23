Seven winners lead Rockets to 2nd place at SBC Tournament

The Rockets, who finished second to Edison, 239.5 to 226.5, in a competition held at Lakota High School that featured 13 teams, led everyone with seven individual champions, three more than the Chargers' four winners. Oak Harbor also had two wrestlers finish second and another came in third. But it was Edison's depth that was too much as it had four wrestlers finish second, one come in third and three place fourth.

Oak Harbor fell just short in an attempt to win its third consecutive Sandusky Bay Conference title, but the team still came away from the competition with a great performance.

Perkins was third with 195 points, followed by St. Mary CC (106.5), Clyde (102.5), Vermilion (76), Lakota (55), St. Joseph CC (49.5), Tiffin Calvert (49.5), Huron (46), Port Clinton (38), Margaretta (26) and St. Wendelin (0).

“We wrestled great. I was very happy with how we performed. We only lost five matches the whole day," said Oak Harbor coach George Bergman. "I was very happy with our performance. We had 11 guys who competed and Edison had a full team, so they had a few more guys place. That’s how they beat us."

Bruce Hrynciw, who won the title at 126 pounds after pinning Huron's Devon Shaffer in the finals in 50 seconds, was named the Most Valuable Wrestler after he become only the ninth wrestler to win his weight class all four times. He joined former Rocket greats like Cody Magrum, Keith Witt, Drew Stone, Mike Mallernee and Ian Miller, who have accomplished that incredible feat.

"From the moment he came in as a freshman, he’s been one of our best wrestlers. He’s unbelievably quick for his weight," said Bergman. "He’s going to continue his wrestling career at Tiffin University.”

The other winners were Cam Dickman (120), Trevor Scherf (132), Dylan Mansor (145), Jake Huston (152), Kian Thompson (182) and Dylan Thorp (220). It was the first league title for all of them except Thompson, who won his second championship in a row after beating Edison's Joey Kasper, 3-0, in the finals.

Dickman beat Edison’s Gabe Mina-Vazquez in the finals, 5-0, Scherf won a close decision against Edison’s Max Wolfe in the finals, 1-0, Mansor edged Edison’s Alex Neuberger in the finals, 4-2, Huston won by major decision, 14-6, over SMCC's Jake Near and Thorp pinned SJCC's Noah Price in 1:30 in the finals.

Matt DeWitz (113) and Garrett Mapes (170) both finished second and Jake Sage (195) was third.

"We’re fortunate to have some good wrestlers. Obviously, with six seniors, all are four-year letter men, that experience pays off in a tough conference. Having those six seniors is huge; it was the first individual SBC title for four of them," said Bergman. "Kian won his second title, Trevor lost to a real good opponent last year and won this time, and so did Mansor. A lot of them had been close in the past against very good competitors. The SBC is a very tough conference."

This weekend, the Rockets will compete at the Division III sectional tournament at Lake High School in Millbury.

"You want to be peaking at this time of the year, so for us to be performing this well is important," said Bergman. "Our sectional will probably be the toughest sectional in our district. There are a number of quality teams like Genoa and Gibsonburg, who just won their league, and Eastwood and Elmwood."