St. Boniface sends first wrestler to the Junior High SBC Championships

Michael Judge, seventh grade student at St. Boniface Middle School, entered the Sandusky Bay Conference (SBC) championships seeded third in the 86 lb. weight class with a record of 14:5. Michael, age 13, has been a student at St. Boniface since kindergarten and began wrestling shortly thereafter. At the age of 12, he began wrestling for the Oak Harbor Middle School team.

Under the auspices of Coaches Scott Zeitzheim and Chris DeTray, Michael trained and developed a work ethic that earned him a spot on the 2016-2017 team. On February 4, Michael was seeded number three in his weight class and pinned the second seeded wrestler in the semifinals. Advancing to the finals, he faced an eighth grade state-qualifier from Perkins Middle School. After a tough match, Michael brought home the runner-up trophy and became the first St. Boniface Middle School wrestler to bring home an SBC championship award.

Congratulations to Michael for his hard work and commitment to excellence! St. Boniface celebrates yet another first in its ongoing history of quality academics and athleticism as it welcomes home an SBC wrestling champion.