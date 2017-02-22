Byington, two relays advance to the state

Taylor Byington accomplished that feat by breaking the school's record in the 200 freestyle, swimming a time of 1:57.49, good for third at the Division II district meet on the campus of Bowling Green State University. That was nearly eight seconds faster than she swam at sectionals. Byington fell just short of qualifying in the 500 free as well, finishing third with a time of 5:25.46.

For the first time in a decade, the Oak Harbor girls swim team has an individual heading to the state tournament.

"She's come a long way since last year. I've been incredibly tough on her the last four years," said Oak Harbor coach Andrea Sorg. "Taylor learned to push herself past her perceived limits to a level I always knew she was capable of reaching."

She will be joined at the state meet in Canton by two relay teams -- the 200 and 400 free relays. The 200 free relay, which consisted of Byington, Abbie Mizelle, Miki Blunt and Paige Priesman, is going back to Canton after finishing fourth in 1:41.51. That was nearly a five-second improvement over their previous swim. The 400 free relay -- Mizelle, Priesman, Byington and Erin Druyor -- swam nearly nine seconds faster than in sectionals, finishing fourth in 3:54.72.

"They swam amazingly well. I'm so proud of their hard work, not just this season but over the years leading up to this point," said Sorg. "Four of the five went last year on the 200 free relay. Freshman Erin Druyor is the newbie on the 400 free relay."

It is another in the long line of accomplishments for a team that won its first Sandusky Bay Conference title in 17 years and has fared well at a number of major invitationals.

There were a number of other good performances at the district meet -- Priesman was seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:18.38), Druyor came in seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:02.46) and the 200 medley relay of Druyor, Priesman, Bailey Blunt and Miki Blunt was seventh in 2:00.34. Every individual and relay significantly improved on their times from the previous week.

"(All the swimmers) had phenomenal drops," said Sorg. "They were pumped up and ready to fight."

To place at state, Byington and the relays will have to finish in the top-16. The 200 free relay is seeded 14th, Byington is seeded 20th and the 400 free relay is seeded 23rd.

"This group set their goals lofty and worked towards reaching them each and every day, without fail or hesitation. They are more than deserving of their accomplishments."