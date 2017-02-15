PC divers qualify for state competition
Divers McKenzie Pluto and Thomas Keville from Port Clinton qualified for the state diving competition held next week in Canton.
Kenzie finished her district meet in second place with a new Port Clinton High School record of 439.80 points. This will be her third time competing at the state level.
Thomas finished his district meet in 8th place, scoring 325.70 points. This will be his first time qualifying for the state meet.
Both divers are seniors this year.
