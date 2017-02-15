Redskin girls end season with win

Junior Jordan Gresh led scorers with 168-164, sophomore Chyeanne Strader 169-140, sophomore Gabie Klein 157, sophomore Sierra Seibold 165 and sophomore Chloe Cook 136.

Port Clinton Lady Redskin bowlers ended the season with a 2234-1719 win over Fremont Ross. The Lady Redskins ended up 11-9.

“All of our girls return next season,” said Coach Bob Black. “We are looking forward to next season if these young ladies commit to our offseason program.”

Lexi Keegan led the Ross Ladies with 157-157 and Paige Ackerman rolled a 137.

Port Clinton bowls sectionals at Star Lanes at the Harbor Friday at 5 p.m.