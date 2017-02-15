Rockets honor 4 special players on Senior Night

Oak Harbor had four players score between 9-15 points with Maddy Rathbun leading the way. She scored 15 points, Emma Barney had 11, Logan Harris finished with 10 and Emma Bergman chipped in with nine, all of which came on 3-pointers. The Redskins, meanwhile, got nine points from Dalayna Laurel.

The Rockets led, 13-11, after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 27-13 at halftime before putting the game away by winning the third, 23-5, which made the score 50-18.

The Rockets are now 18-3 and 11-2 in the Sandusky Bay Conference while Port Clinton is 3-17 and 3-10 in the league.

It was the final home game for Barney, Bergman, Rathbun and Makayla Wagner, four seniors who have made a lasting impact on the program. The team has gone 77-18 (.810) during their four years, winning a league title for the first time in 12 years and a district championship for the first time in 25 years.

All four have been instrumental in the program's success with Barney and Rathbun starting as freshman, Bergman, who earned three letters, providing a shooting presence and Wagner playing a key role off the bench.

"Maddy Rathbun, Emma Barney, Emma Bergman and Makayla Wagner have made such an important impact on our program in their special and unique ways," said Oak Harbor coach Tom Kontak. "These are special people who all have at least a 4.0 GPA and are outstanding individuals on and off the court.

"What this group has done is one of the greatest team accomplishments I have ever been around. With the graduation (of some key players) and these injuries, we could not feel sorry for ourselves. We knew we needed to be there for Abby and Emma with all our love and support."

Following a loss to Clyde on January 21, Oak Harbor has won seven straight games and appears to be hitting its stride as it enters the tournament. The Rockets are still working to get acclimated to having a full roster with Barney and Abby Dornbusch returning from injury recently.

"I think we still have room to get better. With Abby and Emma coming back, our rotations are getting better. They both have some limitations, but we all love having them back and having our entire roster on the floor," said Kontak. "The rotations change, practices change, a lot of our preparation has had a new look with all the players able to go. We have some time to continue to try to get better in all areas of our team game.

"With a new freshman, a sophomore playing a completely different role, a junior from JV, two seniors -- one who played just one game last season and another who saw minimal time -- and new bench/role players to play at such a tough and consistent level, it is such a cool story. I am not sure people really understand what these players have done."

On February 25, the Rockets, who are seeded second in the Division II Whitehouse District, will play No. 11 Wauseon at 8 p.m. in the sectional final at Boshwer High School. If Oak Harbor wins, it will likely face (3) Rogers in the district semifinals on March 2 at 6:15 p.m. at Anthony Wayne High School.

The 'Skins, seeded eighth in the same district, will face No. 6 Bowling Green on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at Genoa High School. If Port Clinton wins, it will play the top seed, Clyde, on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m., also in Genoa.