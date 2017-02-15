Lakers fall just short in quest to win TAAC championship

However, Danbury was unable to take advantage of Sarah Redett's 18 points and could not complete the comeback, losing to the Cardinals, 52-40.

Trailing by just five points after the third quarter, Danbury was in position to finish off its rally and defeat Cardinal Stritch, a win that would've put the Lakers in a first-place tie in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference with just one game left.

Stritch never trailed and controlled the first half, leading, 13-7, after the first quarter and 19-12 at halftime. Taylor Besgrove, who made three 3-pointers, hit a shot from beyond the arc just 17 seconds into the third to push the advantage to 22-12, and the lead fluctuated between five and eight points for the rest of the quarter.

Redett connected on a baseline jumper at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 34-29 after three quarters. She finished with nine points in the quarter. However, Besgrove opened the fourth with a 3 to push the lead to eight, and the Lakers would get no closer. The shot was a microcosm for the game as the Cardinals continued to answer Danbury whenever it was able to threaten.

"We couldn't get it rolling (on offense), it's a credit to their defense. I congratulate them on winning the TAAC," said Danbury coach Adam Steinbrick. "We just couldn't get into a rhythm (and) lost a tough game. We just have to keep working -- we can end up 17-5 and win a sectional title and go from there."

Jami Hardy led all scorers with 19 points, Besgrove added 13 and Jordyn Holcomb scored eight, making some key baskets throughout the game.

In addition to Redett's 18 points, Robin Skinner scored seven and Erin Uhinck finished with five.

"She's a great player," Steinbrick said of Redett. "She brings lots of energy and heart and she's a great leader. She'll fight and battle to the end."

After 21 games, Stritch is 16-5 and 11-2 in the TAAC while Danbury is 16-5 and 9-4 in the league. If the Cardinals win their final game of the year, it will clinch be the outright conference champions.

Trailing, 13-7, after the first quarter, the Lakers cut the deficit to 13-11 on two baskets by Redett, but Stritch finished off the first half on a 6-1 run.

After Danbury finishes the regular season with a matchup against Maumee Valley Country Day, it will play either (9) Mansfield Christian or (10) Tiffin Calvert in a Division IV sectional final on February 25 at 8 p.m. at Hopewell-Loudon High School. The Lakers, who are seeded fourth in the Attica District, will likely face (2) Buckeye Central or (5) St. Mary Central Catholic in the district semifinals if they advance on March 2 at 6:15 p.m. at Seneca East High School.