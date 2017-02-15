Rocket boys fall to Margaretta, 61-56
Margaretta controlled the first half, jumping out to a five-point lead after the first quarter and a nine-point lead at halftime before holding on to a 61-56 victory over Oak Harbor.
The Polar Bears led 23-18 after the first quarter and 38-29 at halftime before the Rockets made a run in the second half, cutting the deficit to two points with just under a minute remaining.
Margaretta's Noah Hilton led all scorers with 22 points, Angelo Frias finished with 17 and Bailey Kimberlin chipped in with 14. Tate Smith led Oak Harbor with 14 points, Alex Gezo had 13 and Matt Harris finished with nine.
The Rockets, who have lost seven of their last eight games, are 5-13 and 4-8 in the Sandusky Bay Conference while the Bears are 9-9 and 5-6 in the league.
