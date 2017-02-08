Daniels caps Port Clinton rally with game-winning FT

Trailing, 43-35, early in the fourth quarter, the Redskins outscored the Fliers, 17-8, cutting the deficit to 51-49 when Kaleb Mizener hit a 3-pointer with 1:24 remaining. Port Clinton cut the deficit to one when Daniels made a free throw and Joey Brenner, who rebounded Daniels' miss on the second attempt, tied it with a free throw of his own. Mizener later forced a turnover and missed a foul shot, but Daniels was there for the rebound and got fouled, setting him up for the winning shot.

Right: Max Rumbarger attacking the basket. Left: Darius Daniels going for three. Photos by Jennifer Simpson. Darius Daniels hit a free throw with 8.8 seconds remaining to help complete a frantic comeback as Port Clinton defeated Clyde, 52-51.

The 'Skins played well in the first half and led, 17-12, after the first quarter and held a 29-20 advantage at halftime before Clyde dominated the third. The Fliers outscored Port Clinton, 20-6, during the frame as Connor Long scored eight of his 11 points during the quarter.

The 'Skins are now 3-14 and 1-10 in the Sandusky Bay Conference and Clyde is 5-12 and 3-8 in the league.

Max Rumbarger led Port Clinton with 19 points and helped the team get off to a good start with his play in the first quarter, Brenner chipped in with nine points, Mizener finished with eight and Daniels had six.

Seth Hohman led the Fliers with 16 points and Tanner Davenport and Jaylan Johnson had 10 apiece.