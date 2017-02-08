Port Clinton girls fall to Edison

A second-quarter run that saw Edison outscore Port Clinton by 14 points was the difference as the Chargers took control and defeated the Redskins, 50-36.

Holding a 15-13 lead after the first quarter, Edison outscored Port Clinton, 17-13, in the second to take a 32-16 at halftime, and the lead grew to 40-22 heading into the fourth.

The Chargers are now 9-10 and 6-6 in the Sandusky Bay Conference while the 'Skins are 3-16 and 2-8 in the league.

Edison's Kelsey Schuster led all scorers with 18 points and Alana Fidler and Jessica Stoll finished with eight points apiece.