Lakers one game back in race for the TAAC title

Allie Teeple led all scorers with 21 points and Shylee Schmeltz and Abby Cantrell finished with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Trailing, 26-23, at halftime, the Golden Bears outscored the Lakers, 20-9, in the third quarter to take an eight point lead and put the game away by winning the fourth, 29-8.

Despite leading at halftime, Danbury struggled in the second half and lost to Gibsonburg, 72-43.

Danbury, which had won nine straight games, was led by Erin Uhnick, who had 18 points, and Robin Skinner chipped in with seven.

Both teams struggled from the free-throw line with the Lakers shooting 12-of-27 from the charity stripe while Gibsonburg shot 14-of-34.

Currently, the Bears is in first place in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference with an 11-7 record and 10-2 mark in the league. Danbury, meanwhile, is one game back in the loss column at 15-4 and 8-3 in the TAAC. If the Lakers win their next two final three games and Cardinal Stritch beats Gibsonburg when the two of them face off, the three teams will likely finish in a three-way tie for first place in the conference.

That win followed a 59-46 victory over Huron, a game that saw Danbury take control go from leading 4-3 to leading 16-5 after going on a 12-2 run in the first quarter. The lead grew to 22 at 53-31 in the third after winning the quarter, 19-6.

The Lakers forced 36 turnovers and had 26 offensive rebounds.

The Tigers got a game-high 18 points from Kaylia Black and 16 from Kailee Wennes.