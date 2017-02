Toledo Christian jumped out to an early lead and controlled things in their 76-44 defeat of Danbury.

The Eagles led 18-8 after the first quarter and 35-20 at halftime.

Justin McGill had 13 points and Owen Gast and Joel Gleason scored 12 apiece while Brad Pruitt had 13 points to lead the Lakers, Grady Mark finished with seven and Noah Stys had six.