Dornbusch's 3-pointer wins it for the Rockets

But with 8.2 seconds remaining, Dornbusch took a pass from Maddy Rathbun and drained a 3-pointer from the right wing to give Oak Harbor a two-point lead before Logan Harris blocked a shot on the ensuing end to ensure a 52-49 victory for the Rockets. Following Harris' block, Dornbusch made a free throw to account for the final scoring in the win over Elmwood.

For nearly the entire game, Abby Dornbusch had yet to score a point.

Trailing, 40-30, early in the fourth quarter, the Royals outscored Oak Harbor, 19-8, to take a 49-48 lead before Dornbusch hit her shot. Zoe Shank, who led all scorers with 23 points, and Maddie Schramko, who had 10 points, helped lead the Elmwood comeback. The first half, meanwhile, was very competitive as Elmwood led 12-10 after the first quarter before the Rockets rallied to tie it at 21 at halftime. In the third, Oak Harbor took control by winning the quarter, 15-9, to take a 36-30 lead into the fourth.

Maddy Rathbun led the Rockets, who are on a five-game winning streak, with 20 points, Harris finished with 14 and Sophie Eli scored eight.

Oak Harbor is now 16-3 and Elmwood is 9-11.

That followed victories over Margaretta (60-52) and Woodmore (57-32).

In the win over the Polar Bears, the Rockets broke a 2-2 tie early in the first quarter and led throughout.

Harris led all scorers with 24 points, Emma Barney, who helped jumpstart the Oak Harbor attack midway through the first, had 14 and Dornbusch, Rathbun and Eli finished with six points apiece.

The Rockets led 16-4 early in the second quarter before Margaretta finished the first half on a 16-10 run to cut the deficit to 26-20 at halftime. In the third, the Bears cut the deficit to two points on three separate occasions but were unable to get over the hump. Down 38-35 with just seconds remaining, Dornbusch hit a shot from half court to push the lead to six.

Taylor Malson had 21 points to lead Margaretta, Jayden Moore scored nine and Kennedi Hilton and Grace Bias had seven points apiece.

Against the Wildcats, Oak Harbor won the second quarter, 15-2, to take control of the game behind some great defense that caused turnovers and led to points for the Rockets. Oak Harbor pushed the lead from 14-10 to 29-12 at halftime with the spurt. After both teams scored 14 points apiece in the third quarter, the Rockets put the game away by winning the fourth, 14-5.

Harris gave Woodmore problems all night and scored 21 points, using her height to great advantage. She and fellow frontcourt member Maddy Rathbun wreaked havoc inside. Rathbun finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, Eli chipped in with 11 and Emma Bergman scored seven.

The Wildcats got nine points from Makenzie Hoffman and seven from Nora Lamunyon.