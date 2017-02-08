Oak Harbor boys fall to Perkins

After trailing, 8-4, the Pirates scored 15 straight points and took a 27-16 lead into halftime before pushing the lead to 43-21 after three.

Perkins steadily built its lead and defeated Oak Harbor, 55-36, to avenge a loss from earlier in the season.

Rebounding was the difference as Perkins won the battle of the boards, 44-20.

The Pirates are now 13-4 and 8-3 in the Sandusky Bay Conference while the Rockets are 5-12 and 4-7 in the league.

Connor Roesch led all scorers with 12 points and Austin Spitler and Helmut Wheeler had 10 apiece for Perkins.

Oak Harbor's Alex Gezo and Matt Harris both scored nine points and Tate Smith and Aric McAtee finished with apiece.