Redskin girls defeat Edison, boys split with SJCC and Edison
At Star Lanes at the Harbor Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Redskin girls defeated Edison and the Redskin boys, in a tri-match, defeated SJCC, but lost to Edison.
Jordan Gresh led the Lake Redskins (6-6 SBC, 8-9 overall) with 178-195, Gabie Klein rolled 185, Chyeanne Strader 154 and Chloe Cook 153 to lead Port Clinton to a 2177-2115 win.
Carman Thomas led the Lady Chargers with 185-171, Elisa Villa 151, Kaylee Ries 149 and Madison Osthheimer a 142.
Edison’s boys were led by Bryan Johnston 184-254 as they rolled over the Redskins 2615-2460. Kevin McCloskey rolled 189-159, Tyler Sayler 174, Brandon Kasper 158, Nick Shupe 158 and Ryan Nealey 157.
The Redskins (6-8, 9-11) were led by Kordell Blankenship’s 246-187, Dylan Smothers 180, Ryon Nelson 150-155 and Rok Scott 167.
SJCC lost to Port Clinton 2460-2332. Jordan Hartley rolled 153-254, Jordan Smith 201-169 and Ross Snyder 164.
