Redskin girls defeat Edison, boys split with SJCC and Edison

At Star Lanes at the Harbor Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Redskin girls defeated Edison and the Redskin boys, in a tri-match, defeated SJCC, but lost to Edison.

Jordan Gresh led the Lake Redskins (6-6 SBC, 8-9 overall) with 178-195, Gabie Klein rolled 185, Chyeanne Strader 154 and Chloe Cook 153 to lead Port Clinton to a 2177-2115 win.