Swim lessons at Port Clinton High School will once again be offered this spring at the PCHS Natatorium. Lessons will be under the supervision of PCHS teacher and swimming coach Danny Diaz. The lessons are for children, various ages and level of swimming, but must be at least 36” in height and potty trained.

The cost is $40 per child, per session, and two sessions will be held. Session I is February 27-March 16, Monday-Thursday; Session II: March 21-April 6, Monday-Thursday. Choices in class times are: 4 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.; Level 5 & 6 swimmers (pre-Piranhas Competitive Swim) will be held at 4-4:45 p.m.

Swim lesson registration/sign-ups will be held on February 6 and 7 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the PCHS Natatorium. Classes are filled on a first come first serve basis and are limited in number. For more information about swim lessons contact Coach Diaz at 419-341-3969 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .