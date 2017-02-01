Lakers rally to defeat TC, still in first place

Currently, the Lakers are 14-3 and 8-2 in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference, currently tied with Cardinal Stritch and Gibsonburg for first place. Danbury was able to remain in first following its 49-43 victory over Toledo Christian, a win that saw the Lakers rally from a seven-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

Since suffer a 16-point loss at home to Gibsonburg on Dec. 20, Danbury has been on a tear, winning eight consecutive games by an average of nearly 25 points.

Robin Skinner had a team-high 15 points and shot 11-of-14 from the free-throw line, including 6-of-6 in the fourth quarter. Erin Uhnick, who scored 12 points, hit a key 3-pointer midway thru the fourth quarter that tied the score at 40, and Sarah Redett chipped in with seven.

The back-and-forth game saw Danbury take an 11-9 lead after the first quarter before the Eagles dominated the second and led 30-19 at halftime. The Lakers cut the deficit to 38-31 after three quarters before winning the fourth, 18-5.

“It was a huge game for us. We were up two after one (quarter) and things got away from us a little bit in the second and at the half we were down 11. We talked to the girls and said they had to play for four quarters. My one assistant tweaked the defense in the second half (and) we took (Annie) Kempton out of it in the second half. She scored 16 in the first half but just three in the second half. It was a good adjustment, the girls executed it well,” said Danbury coach Adam Steinbrick. “I think in the third quarter, we outplayed them but only won it by four points, (and) in the fourth quarter, we cut it to four and we said to the girls, ‘Can you feel the momentum switching?’ I know it was 40-37 and Erin Uhnick hit a big 3-pointer to tie it and that was pretty much it after that. Robin Skinner went 6-of-6 from the FT line in the fourth quarter. Defensively, the kids sold out; it was a huge win for us to stay on top (of the league) with the Cardinal Stritch and Gibsonburg games coming up.

“The girls believe in each other and they believe in us. It’s nice because we’re all on the same page together. We’ve been doing this for quite some time even though we just have the one senior; we’ve been together and they’re learning the game and they’ve bought into the program.”

Toledo Christian (9-7, 5-4 TAAC) got 19 points from Kempton, but no other player finished in double figures. Naomi Jones chipped in with nine points.

The victory was followed by a 67-10 win over Monclova Christian, a game that saw Uhnick scored 16 points, Abby Redett and Kalee Rakosky score nine apiece and Sierra Puckett chip in with eight. The Lakers led 19-2 after the first quarter and 45-2 at halftime.

“When you have the balance that we do across the board, it creates matchup problems,” said Steinbrick. “Some teams in the league have a standout player, but I think one of the reasons we’re in this situation is the balance we have across the board.”

With road games against Cardinal Stritch and Gibsonburg, Danbury might have to win both to claim the league title.

“We’re undefeated on the road this year. We’ve matured a lot after the games early on in the year. We beat Stritch last time and got 24 more shots than Gibsonburg did last time. We know what we’re going into. They’re well-coached, they’re going to be physical, and we have to go in and match their physicality,” said Steinbrick. “We don’t want to play a halfcourt game, we want to run. We have to make sure we’re pushing the ball; we’ve gotta press and make things happen defensively.”