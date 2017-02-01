Danbury boys rebound with two victories

Following a tough stretch that saw it play against quality competition, Danbury ended its losing streak by defeating Emmanuel Christian (69-58) and Northwood (53-42).

The win over the Warriors saw the Lakers steadily build the lead, holding advantages of 15-12, 32-26 and 50-38 after the first three quarters, respectively.

Grady Mark led all scorers with 19 points, Justin Tibbels and Brad Pruitt both finished with 13 points and Saylor Evans had nine. EC got a game-high 21 points, all of which came on 3-pointers, from Gary Black, Gunnar Parmalee scored 12 and Jailen Walker chipped in with 11 points.