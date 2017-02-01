Danbury boys rebound with two victories
Following a tough stretch that saw it play against quality competition, Danbury ended its losing streak by defeating Emmanuel Christian (69-58) and Northwood (53-42).
The win over the Warriors saw the Lakers steadily build the lead, holding advantages of 15-12, 32-26 and 50-38 after the first three quarters, respectively.
Grady Mark led all scorers with 19 points, Justin Tibbels and Brad Pruitt both finished with 13 points and Saylor Evans had nine. EC got a game-high 21 points, all of which came on 3-pointers, from Gary Black, Gunnar Parmalee scored 12 and Jailen Walker chipped in with 11 points.
Both teams combined to make 18 shot from long distance. Black hit seven 3s for the Warriors, Walker made three and Parmalee had one. Evans and Tibbels both made three 3-pointers and Noah Stys had one for Danbury.
The Lakers are now 5-10 and 3-6 in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference while EC is 2-13 and 1-8 in the league.
The following night, the Lakers beat the Rangers for the second time this season behind 17 points from Pruitt. Mark scored 14 points and Tibbels finished with eight.
Danbury led 9-8 and 25-23, after the first two quarters, respectively, and built a comfortable lead after the third by outscoring Northwood, 14-8, to take a 39-31 advantage into the final quarter.
The Rangers (1-14, 1-7 TAAC) were led by Evan LaPlante, who had 14 points, Gabe LaPlante, who scored 12, and Christian Vickers, who finished with eight.
