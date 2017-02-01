Decker, Laurel lead Port Clinton to win over Huron

Abby Decker scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and Delayna Laurel finished with 16. Two other players helped with the scoring load as Hannah Paeth (7) and Chloe Avis (6) combined for 13 points.

Behind a strong third quarter, Port Clinton pushed a two-point lead to 10 heading into the fourth quarter before beating Huron, 50-43.

With the win, the Redskins are now 3-15 and 3-8 in the Sandusky Bay Conference while the Tigers are 1-15 and 1-9 in the league.

Huron got a game-high 18 points from Kailee Wennes, all of which came on 3-pointers, and Sarah Neibler chipped in with eight.

Holding a 25-23 lead at halftime, Port Clinton outscored the Tigers, 16-8, in the third quarter to take a 41-31 advantage into the fourth.

The ‘Skins also lost to Clyde, falling to the Fliers, 54-24.

Clyde, the top team in the SBC with a 15-2 record and a 10-0 mark in the conference, were in control from the beginning, leading 16-7 after the first quarter and 37-11 at halftime.

Bree Dowling’s 15 points led all scorers and Jackie Smith had nine as 10 Fliers scored.

For Port Clinton, Chloe Avis had six points, Laurel and Erin Hill both scored five and Decker finished with four points.