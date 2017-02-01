Port Clinton boys lose close games to Norwalk, Huron

Just one week after defeating Bellevue, Port Clinton hung tough with Norwalk, falling to the Truckers, 59-45.

Despite trailing, 16-12, after the first quarter, Norwalk outscored the Redskins, 17-11, and took a 29-27 lead into the half. The Truckers (4-11) won the third quarter, 6-3, and put the game away by winning the fourth, 24-15.

George Friend led all scorers with 22 points, including three 3-pointers and 11 free throws. Jake Trainman finished with 11 points and Mitch Perry had eight.