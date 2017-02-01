Port Clinton boys lose close games to Norwalk, Huron
Just one week after defeating Bellevue, Port Clinton hung tough with Norwalk, falling to the Truckers, 59-45.
Despite trailing, 16-12, after the first quarter, Norwalk outscored the Redskins, 17-11, and took a 29-27 lead into the half. The Truckers (4-11) won the third quarter, 6-3, and put the game away by winning the fourth, 24-15.
George Friend led all scorers with 22 points, including three 3-pointers and 11 free throws. Jake Trainman finished with 11 points and Mitch Perry had eight.
Max Rumbarger led Port Clinton (2-14) with 21 points, 12 of which came from 3-point range, and Joey Brenner and Dean Colston scored seven apiece.
One of the differences was at the 3-point line, where Norwalk made nine shots from beyond the arc while the ‘Skins hit six shots from deep.
In the 59-44 loss to Huron, Port Clinton led by four points at halftime, 27-23, but the Tigers (11-3) won the third quarter, 20-10, to take a 43-37 lead into the fourth.
Huron, which had seven players score, got 18 points from Michael Hurst, including three 3s, 14 from Jared Hohler and 13 from Joey Harkelroad. The ‘Skins, meanwhile, were led by Brenner, who finished with 14, and Rumbarger, who had 11.
