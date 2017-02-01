Barney returns to help Oak Harbor defeat Perkins

Instead, a dominant performance by Logan Harris, some defensive adjustments and the return of Emma Barney helped spark Oak Harbor in the second half as it rallied to defeat the Pirates, 62-54.

Following two losses in its previous three games, Oak Harbor was in need of a victory. But after trailing Perkins by seven points at halftime, it was looking as though the Rockets would lose again.

“It was a big win on the road at Perkins. That’s always a tough place to play,” said Oak Harbor coach Tom Kontak. “The difference in the second half was the players were determined to slow down Perkins’ perimeter shooting. It was simply a matter of talking and communicating more as five players working together. Then we needed to continue to score consistently as we were doing in the first half.”

Harris scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Rockets took control in the second half after falling behind by as many as 11 points earlier in the game.

“Logan definitely caught fire in the second half hitting her shots after great feeds from her teammates,” said Kontak. “Once we got the lead, we did a good job of taking care of the basketball.”

Senior Emma Barney, who tore her ACL while playing soccer during the summer, returned and provided a spark for the team, scoring eight points. The 5-10 forward has been an integral part of the team, starting in her first three years while earning league and district honors.

“Seeing Emma enter the game in the first quarter brought tears to all our eyes. Then, she gets an offensive rebound on her very first possession down the floor and scores. How cool is that?!” said Kontak. “It’s just another example of a great young lady on this team working so hard to get back to joining her teammates.”

Barney is the second Rocket to come back this year after tearing an ACL. Abby Dornbusch tore the ligament in her knee while running track in the spring and returned on Jan. 3.

Maddy Rathbun, who played in two games last year after suffering the same injury while playing soccer, had 17 points to help pace Oak Harbor as she and Harris proved to be too much for Perkins to handle in the post.

The Rockets are now 13-3 and 9-2 in the Sandusky Bay Conference while the Pirates stand 8-8 overall and 7-4 in the league.

Olivia Howard led all scorers with 25 points for Perkins, connecting on four 3-pointers. The Pirates connected on nine 3s but scored just 19 points in the second half after leading 35-28 at halftime.