Rocket boys fall to Vermilion, Eastwood

The Rockets led 13-11 after the first quarter but Vermilion (14-2, 9-1 SBC) took a 27-25 lead into halftime and held a 45-39 advantage heading into the fourth.

After losing to Vermilion by 19 points during their first meeting, Oak Harbor fared much better the second time around with the top team in the Sandusky Bay Conference, falling, 69-64, to the Sailors.

Nik Barkdull led all scorers with 25 points and Mason Montgomery finished with 16 while both combined to hit five 3-pointers. The Sailors made a total of seven 3s and were 16-of-23 from the charity stripe.

Jack Alexander led Oak Harbor (5-11, 4-6 SBC) with 22 points, Matt Harris and Isaiah Jefferson finished with 13 points apiece and Tate Smith chipped in with 12. The Rockets were 20-of-23 from the free-throw line, but only made two shots from beyond the arc, and that was ultimately the difference.

The Rockets also lost to Eastwood, 66-47.

The Eagles (14-2) had 10 players score with Cade Boos and Cory Coffman leading the way with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Oak Harbor, meanwhile, got nine points apiece from Jefferson and Nate Poiry and Harris and Alex Gezo each scored six points.

Eastwood took control from the outset, winning the first quarter, 14-4, before taking a 31-13 lead into the half. The Eagles outscored the Rockets, 35-34, in the final two quarters.