Defending girls’ champion Fairport defended their title by defeating Defiance 2-0 in the baker match play finals. Perkins defeated Eastwood 2-0 in the boys final.

Forty three high school bowling teams competed at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton Saturday, Jan. 28, for the annual Redskin Bowling Tournament presented by the Redskin Bowling Parents Club.

Eastwood’s Jordon Cook and Jacob Montag each started the second team game with 11 consecutive before Cook left a 10 pin on the final ball for 299, but Montag stuck for a 300 game. Montag started with a 253 game and finished with 242 for a 795 series.

Port Clinton’s sophomore Gabie Klein earned All-Tournament Team honors for girls with games of 182-189-176 for a 547 series. So did Vermilion’s Sarah Rutherford with 167-175-207 for a 549 series.

Perkins’ Dylan Dingus earned boys All-Tournament Team honors with games of 265-236-234 for a 735 series. Vermilion’s Hunter Cyran earned All-Tournament Team honors with 203-251-215 for a 669 series.

Final standings for the tournament were:

Girls

1. Fairport

2. Defiance

3. Vermilion

4. Sandusky

5. Perkins

6. Willard

7. Wauseon

8. Port Clinton

Boys

1. Perkins

2. Eastwood

3. Cleveland Benedictine

4. Marion Harding

5. Olmstead Falls

6. Vermilion

7. Sandusky

8. Port Clinton