Youth Free Throw Championship

All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2017 Knights of Columbus Youth Basketball Free Throw Championship. The Oak Harbor Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the local level of competition to be held Saturday, January 28, at St. Boniface Catholic School Gym. Doors open at 9 a.m., for registration and shoot-around with competition beginning at 10 a.m.

Age eligibility is determined by January 1. All contestants are recognized for their participation and there is no entry fee. All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions with winners progressing through local, district, regional and state competitions. Entry forms are available at the competition. There is no entry fee.