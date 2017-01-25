Baseball registration forms available

Children ages 6-14 are invited to play on the Port Clinton Youth Baseball and Softball teams. Preseason practices are determined by the coach and the seasons are May-July.

Ages and leagues available are:
Instructional, ages 6-8 or 8U, coach pitch
FIB league, ages 7-8 or 8U, coach/kid pitch
Atom league, ages 9-10 or 10U, kid pitch
Minor, ages 11-12 or 12U, travel league
Junior pony, ages 13-14 or 14U, travel league

Registration forms are available at school offices, Ida Rupp Public Library and City Hall and must be completed and returned by Feb. 10.

