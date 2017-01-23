Vermilion hangs on to defeat PC in SBC bowling
The Lady Sailors, undefeated in SBC matches, hung on to defeat the Lady Redskins 2530-2502 in action at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Lady Redskins rolled a huge 952 second game to lead by 111 pins after two games. Vermilion rolled a 223 game to begin baker and hung on for the win.
Chyeanne Strader was the Lady Redskins’ girls’ match medalist with a season high 191-220. Jordan Gresh rolled 169-212, Gabie Klein 168-191, Kaylee Mahler a 190 and Chloe Cook 157-139.
The Redskin boys led after game one 890-854, but the Sailors took control winning the match 2696-2483. Kordell Blankenship led the Redskins with 236-169, Blaise Hoffman 201-177, Alex Camerato 174-181 and Rok Scott 151-178.
