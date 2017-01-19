Rockets, Redskins finish 1-2 at SBC swim meet

Behind the performance of numerous swimmers, the Rockets edged out Port Clinton for the league championship with 181 points, just ahead of the Redskins, who finished with 175. Perkins was third with 144 points, followed by St. Mary Central Catholic (67), Margaretta (60), Huron (31), Tiffin Calvert (28), St. Wendelin (3) and St. Joseph Central Catholic (1).

First place was decided in the final race with Oak Harbor’s quartet of Taylor Byington, Erin Druyor, Abbie Mizelle and Paige Priesman edging Port Clinton’s Bryanna Barr, Brittany Diaz, Elena Kessler and Lauren Shaw in the 400 freestyle relay by just over a second, 3:51.15 to 3:52.26.

“Over the years, we’ve had a lot of second-place finishes, a lot of close second places to Perkins and distant second places to Perkins,” said Oak Harbor coach Andrea Sorg. “I believe it’s the first time the girls have won (the SBC) since 2000. We had a lot of high finishers-we won seven of the 11 swimming events.”

George Byington, an assistant coach at Oak Harbor, with his daughter, Taylor, the Outstanding Performer of the meet.

Byington, who won the 200 free (2:02.69) and the 500 free (5:33.71) and was part of the 200 free relay team that included Abbie Mizelle, Miki Blunt and Bailey Blunt and finished second, was named the meet’s Outstanding Performer. It’s just another accomplishment in a season that has seen the senior continue to progress.

“This was only the second time in my career I’ve ever felt compelled to vote for one of my swimmers (for the award), and this was my first to win,” said Sorg. “There were three girls who won two individual events-Taylor Harris from Tiffin Calvert and Taylor and Abbie Mizelle. I would’ve loved to vote for her, too.”

Mizelle’s performance virtually mirror that of Byington’s as Mizelle won two individual races and was part of the same relays as her teammate. Mizelle took first in the 50 free (26.03) and the 100 free (57.00).

The two are part of a senior group that includes Paige Priesman, Miki Blunt and Arianna Sauerwine, one that worked its way up the ranks of the conference to get to this point.

Priesman fared well in two events, the 200 IM, where she finished second in 2:23.53, and the 100 breaststroke, which saw her finish fourth in 1:14.70. She also joined with Druyor, Miki Blunt and Bailey Blunt in the 200 medley relay, winning the event (1:59.20), and was part of the 400 free relay. Druyor won the 100 backstroke (1:06.59) and was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:08.96), followed closely by Bailey Blunt, who was second (1:07.85) and fifth (1:09.48), respectively, in the same events. And Miki Blunt had a good showing individually as well, placing third in the 50 free (26.87) and fifth in the 100 free (1:02.27).

“We told them all week, it’s not the first-place finishes that are going to win this meet, we need them, but it’s our secondary swimmers that will make the difference. Those secondary swimmers are not at the top, but are still good, it’s their places that (were) going to matter, the fourth- to sixth-place finishes, the B relays,” said Sorg. “It was a team effort, some kids dropped times, some stayed the same, and everyone rose to the occasion and swam their heart out. I couldn’t ask for anything more. It was raw emotion that got them excited and took them to the next level and there’s nothing more exciting than to be a part of it.

“I saw the girls behind the block getting ready for their events and there was pure determination, concentration and confidence. Those girls were so confident behind the blocks, not worried about their opponents. They knew they were going to rise to the occasion, and it showed throughout the day, over and over.”

On the boys’ side, Perkins finished first with 154.5 points, followed by SMCC (133), Oak Harbor (120), Huron (103), Port Clinton (72), Margaretta (58.5), Calvert (8) and St. Wendelin (4).

Zach Price had the best day for the Rockets, finishing second in the 50 free (23.10) and third in the 100 free (51.89) while being part of two relay teams that both finished third. The 200 free relay, which also included Caleb Heintz, Tom Chovanec and Zach Hess, finished in 1:38.99, and the 400 free relay, which included Heintz, Richard Mettie and Lucas Greggila, which finished in 3:44.66.

Individually, Heintz was third in both the 200 free (2:05.63) and the 500 free (5:48.82), Hess finished third in the 100 backstroke (1:00.88) and Greggila was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:05.19). And the 200 medley relay, which consisted of Hess, Mettie, Chovanec and Elijah Dombrowsky, was third in 1:54.13.

They swam really well. It was exciting to be a part of the atmosphere, said Sorg. “We saw some significant time drop last week and we saw time drops this weekend. I think they’re getting more confident in what they’re doing and seeing their times dropped really helped.”

Oak Harbor appears to be hitting its stride as the enter the stretch run.

“I think the training itself (is working). The first month, they’re trying to build endurance. We’re such a small school, and most of the swimmers are multi-sport athletes. In December, they feel like their times are coming around, and in January, the times start dropping. It’s a progression,” said Sorg. “Any swim team would do it the same way. I don’t think anyone is complacent, I think it’s leaving them with the feeling that I want more.”