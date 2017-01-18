Danbury inducts Hall of Fame members

The following were inducted into the Danbury Lakers Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Jan. 13 Lakers game during halftime. They are listed below along with the accomplishments.

Danbury Girls Basketball Team 1977-1978

Coach Jim Rinaldo. Team members: Lisa Smith, Nat Fontana, Debbie Howell, Robin Allen, JoAnn Morris, Lisa Gillum, Denette Kolbe, Vanessa Sowards, Bonnie Howell, Tammy Rodgers, Valerie Mahler, Debbie Allen. Team managers: Michelle Fatiga, Brenda Burmeister, Jackie Bird.

The team were United Press International State Poll Champions, Conference and Sectionals Champions and had a 20-1 record.

Dan Adams: Class of 1980

Football

2nd Team All Ohio in 1979; 1st Team All Northwest District; set school records for pass receptions, receiving yards, PATs and FGs; four year letterman; and All Conference 1977, 1978 and 1980.

Basketball

Two year letterman

Track

All Conference 1978, 1979 and 1980; Ottawa County and Conference Pole Vault Champion; and set school record in pole vault.

Clifford Bishop: Class of 1978

Cliff was represented by his daughters Hannah and Lily

Football

3rd Team All Ohio 1977; 1st Team All Northwest District 1977; News Herald Player of the Year 1977; school record holder for fumbles recovered; four year letterman.

Basketball

Two year letterman

Baseball

Four year letterman

College

Football: Bluffton College 1978

Baseball: Tiffin University 1979, 1980, 1981

Chris Clemons: Class of 1982

Track

4th place finish in shot put at state track meet 1982; 5th place finish in discus at state track meet 1982; four year letterman; Conference Champion in shot put and discus 1980, 1981, 1982.

Football

Three year letterman; 1st Team All-Conference offense and defense 1979, 1980, 1981; HM All Ohio at LB

Basketball

Two year letterman; 1st Team All-Conference 1980-1981, 1981-1982; led team in scoring and rebounding 1980-1981, 1981-1982.

Nick Wiedenhoft: Class of 2008

Track

Four year letterman; 6th place 110 meter hurdles State of Ohio 2007; two time state qualifier 110 meter hurdles and 100 meter dash 2007, 2008; Regional Champion 100 meter dash 2008; Regional Champion 110 meter hurdles 2007; 1st Team TAAC 2006, 2007, 2008; set school records in 100 meter dash and 300 meter hurdles.

Basketball

Three year letterman; 1st Team TAAC 2007, 2008; 1st Team All-District 2008; Honorable Mention All-Ohio 2007, 2008; selected to USA Junior National Team 2006.

Football

Four year letterman; 1st Team TAAC Defensive Back 2007; 2nd Team TAAC Offense and Defense 2006; four year letter winner Defiance College; 2nd Team Ohio Heartland Conference Wide Receiver 2011.