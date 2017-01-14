PCHS Cheerleaders host Kiddie Cheer Clinic January 21

The Port Clinton High School Cheerleaders have scheduled their annual Kiddie Clinic during Basketball Season for children in 4 year old preschool through grade 5. The clinic will be held on Saturday, January 21, from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Port Clinton High School Cafeteria. Participants then have the opportunity to cheer on Saturday, January 21 at halftime of the Varsity game vs. Bellevue.

The cost for the clinic is $15 and includes cheer instruction, snack and a free t-shirt. Participants must complete and return registration form by January 13 to the Bataan Memorial Office in order to receive a t-shirt. A signed registration form is required for participation. Please see registration form for complete details. Registration flyers will be sent home with elementary students or are available online at pccsd.net under the News section.