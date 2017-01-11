Lakers bounce back with two big wins, now in 1st place

The Lakers’ 39-37 win over the Hawks, which came on the road, saw Danbury jump out to a 12-4 lead after the first quarter, an advantage that grew to 23-10 at halftime. Both teams scored 10 points in the third quarter before MVCD went on a tear in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lakers, 17-6, only to fall just short.

After suffering its worst loss of the season, Danbury needed to bounce back in a big way and did, defeating Maumee Valley Country Day and Emmanuel Christian to move into a first-place tie in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference.

Four players scored at least seven points for Danbury, which is now 8-3 and 5-2 in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference. Sierra Puckett had nine points, Haley Hoffman and Robin Skinner each finished with eight and Erin Uhnick scored seven.

Shannon Hermann led all scorers with 16 points and Emma Daugherty finished with 10.

Both teams made 15 shots, and the Hawks connected on five 3-pointers compared to just three for the Lakers, but the difference came at the free-throw line where Danbury shot 7-of-9 and MVCD was just 2-of-9.

That win followed a 58-38 victory over EC. In that game, the Lakers led 21-15 after the first quarter and 40-29 at halftime before putting the game away by outscoring the Warriors 10-0 in the third.

Sarah Redett led all scorers with 14 points and hit two 3-pointers, Uhnick scored 12 and Kalee Rakosky chipped in with 11.

Sydney McCauley, Melissa Watkins and Olivia Pollock all scored eight points apiece.