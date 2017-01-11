Bergman’s record night leads Oak Harbor to victory

She’s moved into the starting lineup and become the top shooter on the team, and her performance against Port Clinton was one of the highlights of her career as she hit eight 3-pointers in Oak Harbor’s 68-35 victory over the Redskins. The eight long-range shots broke the single-game record of six held by Emily Hemminger, who was actually one of Bergman’s neighbors when the two of them were growing up.

After playing a secondary role in each of the last two seasons, Emma Bergman has taken her game to the next level this season.

The Rockets, who are now 10-1 and 6-1 in the Sandusky Bay Conference, led 18-12 after one quarter and pushed the lead to 36-18 at the half. Bergman’s 24 points led all scorers, Logan Harris chipped in with 20 and Sophia Eli and Ashley Riley, who, like Bergman, scored all of her points on 3-pointers, finished with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Paige Steyer led Port Clinton (2-11, 2-5 SBC) 12 points, all of them coming on 3-pointers, Delayna Laurels scored nine and Abby Decker chipped in with six.

Bergman has made at least one 3 in each game this season, and hit five apiece in Oak Harbor’s win over Vermilion and its loss to Clyde. In the loss to the Fliers, Bergman helped rally the Rockets from an 11-point deficit to get the game into overtime before losing to the SBC’s top team.

Bergman has made 32 shots from beyond the arc, leaving her 22 short of the single-season record of 54 held by Maria Boers. If Bergman averages two 3s in each of the final 11 games, she’ll tie the mark. And she’s not just a volume shooter — Bergman is converting on 44% of her 3s this year.

What made the accomplishment that much more meaningful was the fact that Bergman’s friend and backcourt mate, Abby Dornbusch, returned from injury. It was Dornbusch’s first game of the season after tearing her ACL during track season. She missed playing volleyball this year, but the junior point guard, who was instrumental in Oak Harbor’s success in each of the last two years, is now back for the stretch run.

The win preceded a 67-34 victory over Edison, a game that saw the Rockets win their sixth straight contest while controlling things from the outset. Oak Harbor, which got 19 points from Maddy Rathbun, led 26-10 after the first quarter and 40-15 at halftime.

Three other Rockets — Dornbusch, Eli and Bergman — also finished in double figures. Dornbusch, who hit three 3-pointers in just her second game back, finished with 11 points, as did Eli, and Bergman chipped in with 10.