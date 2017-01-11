Danbury boys fall to Seneca East

SE’s Johnny Diehm led all scorers with 30 points and Alex Forehand contributed with 18. Grady Mark led the Lakers (3-7) with 21 points, Brad Pruitt scored 15 and Justin Tibbels added 10.

The Tigers took control and led 19-12 after the first quarter and 42-25 at halftime.

Danbury got off to a slow start and lost to Seneca East, 74-59, in non-conference action.

Earlier in the week, Danbury lost to Gibsonburg (71-35) and Monroeville (40-37). In the loss to the Golden Bears, fell behind early, trailing 22-6 after the first quarter and 43-16 at halftime.

Gibsonburg, which had nine players score and hit seven 3-pointers, was led by Nick Kille, who scored 25 points and hit five 3s. Josh Ernstahusen had a good game as well, contributing with 20 points, and Kane Gomez scored 10.

Pruitt led the Lakers with 17 points.

The game before, a 40-37 loss to Monroeville, was very close. Danbury led by five points at halftime, 19-14, but the Eagles took the lead by winning the third quarter, 13-6, before holding on for the win.

Logan Clouse and Reece Kendall led all scorers with 10 points, Conar Burns scored eight and Nick Newell finished with seven.

Pruitt score nine points and Mark and Tibbels both finished with eight points apiece.