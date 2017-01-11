Rocket boys defeat Port Clinton, 75-51

Isaiah Jefferson led all scorers with 20 points, Tate Smith finished with 17 and Alex Gezo scored 10 to lead three Rockets in double figures. In all, 10 players scored on the night for Oak Harbor.

Oak Harbor steadily built its lead throughout the game, leading by five points after the first quarter, 12 at halftime and 15 after the third in its 75-51 victory over Port Clinton.

The ’Skins got a team-high 16 points from Dean Colston, 11 from Kaleb Mizener, and Skyler Cook chipped in with five.

The Rockets are now 3-3 and 3-6 in the SBC while Port Clinton is 1-8 and 0-6 in the conference.

The win followed a 62-56 loss at the hands of Margaretta, which led comfortably for most of the game before Oak Harbor rallied in the fourth quarter to make it close.

The Polar Bears (4-5, 2-3) led 17-9 after the first quarter, 32-21 at halftime and 49-34 heading into the fourth.

Margaretta’s Nick Leibacher and Bailey Kimberlin led all scorers 14 points apiece, Collin Lane scored 10 and Angelo Frias chipped in with nine. In all, the Polar Bears had eight players score.

Clay Schulte led the Rockets with 12 points and Gezo and Tate Smith scored 10 points apiece.

Port Clinton came close to winning its second game earlier in the week, falling to Edison, 46-35.

Despite losing by 11, the ‘Skins had a comfortable lead for most of the game, holding advantages of 13-8, 25-13 and 32-23 at the end of each quarter. But the Chargers dominated the fourth, outscoring Port Clinton, 23-3, in the final eight minutes.

Bryce Roberts led all scorers with 18 points and Bryce Ostheimer chipped in with 13. The’Skins, meanwhile, got 11 points from Colston and nine from Cook.