PCHS 1948 Football Team Honored

The 1948 Football team was recognized at the January 7 Basketball game. Pictured L to R are family representatives: Larry Fritz for the late Bill Fritz; Matt Miller representing his Uncle Dick Jensen; Mike Riddle for the late Bill Riddle; Anna Marie Colston for the late Kenny Colston; Jason Mueller representing his grandfather John Lukac; and Gary Macko representing the late Pete Macko and his uncle Team Captain Emery Macko. 1948 team members in attendance: Gene Ohm, Dale Collins, Ralph Branum, Rudy Daniels, Paul Lukac and Gene Wood.

The Port Clinton High School Alumni Association invited the 1948 Redskin Football Team to the January 7, basketball game at Port Clinton High School. It was a special evening as two special Redskin football teams were honored. At the end of the first quarter of the Varsity Boys Basketball game, members of the 1948 Sandusky Bay Conference Championship Football Team were honored. At halftime, the 2016 Port Clinton Redskin Football Team received their SBC Championship patches. Mr. Rudy Daniels, member of the 1948 team was in attendance as his great grandson Darius Daniels was recognized as part of the 2016 team.

Although there were NLL and GLL champions in between, the great 1948 Redskin Football Team was the first SBC Championship football team for Port Clinton High School. To clinch that first SBC title they won six games, with only one loss to the Fostoria Redmen. They overcame great adversity-the loss of a teammate and polio epidemic to capture their title. The following family representatives from the 1948 football team were in attendance: Bill Fritz-Represented by his son Larry Fritz; Dick Jensen-Represented by his nephew Matt Miller; Bill Riddle-represented by his son Mike Riddle; Kenny Colston, manager-represented by his wife Anna Marie Colston; John Lukac, manager-represented by his grandson Jason Mueller; Representing his father Pete Macko, and uncle, Team Captain Emery Macko is Gary Macko. The following 1948 team members were in attendance: Gene Ohm; Dale Collins; Ralph Branum; Rudy Daniels; Paul Lukac; and Gene Wood.

After the recognition the 1948 team were congratulated by members of the 2016 SBC Championship Football Team, Coach Beau Carmon, and Port Clinton City School District Administration. It was a very special evening for Port Clinton High School Redskin Football. The complete photo album plus video can be seen at pccsd.net under the News section.