PC boys fall to Clyde

Seth Hohman scored eight of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter as the Fliers took an 18-11 lead and controlled the tempo of the game. In the first half, Clyde scored 18 points off 14 Redskin turnovers to take a 39-24 lead into halftime.

Clyde jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in its 66-51 victory over Port Clinton.

In the second half, Port Clinton failed to get within double digits as both teams battled to a 27-27 tie in the final two quarters.

The Fliers are now 2-5 and 1-3 in the Sandusky Bay Conference's Bay Division with the Redskins are 1-6 and 0-4 in the league.

In addition to Hohman, Connor Long scored 16 points and Jaylan Johnson chipped in with 10 and grabbed six rebounds.

For Port Clinton, Max Rumbarger led the way with 16 points, Joey Brenner, who was hounded defensively, scored 12 points and had seven rebounds and Kaleb Mizer chipped in with 10.

The Redskins hosts Edison on Thursday and Oak Harbor on Saturday.