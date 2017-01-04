Oak Harbor holds off late Margaretta rally to win, 50-48

And after Logan Harris connected on a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to give the Rockets a 14-point lead, it seemed as though Oak Harbor would get away without being tested against the Polar Bears. But Margaretta responded, cutting the deficit to just two points before Jayden Moore missed on a 3-pointer from the top of the key with four seconds remaining that would've won the game, handing a 50-48 victory to the Rockets.

For much of the game, Oak Harbor had a comfortable lead on Margaretta.

Following Harris' 3-pointer, which gave Oak Harbor a 45-31 lead, the Bears went on a 17-5, connecting on four 3-pointers, the last coming when Moore hit a shot from long range with 17 seconds to play. Her last opportunity came after Emma Bergman missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but the shot was well short.

Kennedi Hilton, who had 12 points, all of them coming on 3-pointers, hit two from beyond the arc during the run.

After Margaretta cut the deficit to 47-42, Harris made a free throw before Emma Denman connected on a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to three points, but Maddy Rathbun scored on a putback with 48 seconds to play to make it 50-45.

The Rockets are now 8-1 and 4-1 in the Sandusky Bay Conference's Bay Division. The Bears are 5-4 and 2-2 in the league.

Oak Harbor led 20-16 after the first quarter and 28-21 at halftime. In the first two quarters, the Rockets forced 10 turnovers and shot 12-of-25 (48%) compared to Margaretta connecting on 9-of-21 (43%) shots.

Harris led all scorers with 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Rathbun finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Sophia Eli scored nine points and Ashley Riley and Bergman finished with seven and six, respectively.

For the Bears, Moore had a team-high 16 points and six rebounds, Hilton finished with 12 and Faythe Smetzer scored nine.

The game was a contrast in styles as Oak Harbor connected on 20 field goals, 16 of them 2-pointers, and six free throws. Margaretta, meanwhile, hit 19 shots, including 10 3-pointers, and just one free throw.