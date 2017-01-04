Port Clinton loses close game to Edison, 53-50

In a game that was tied at 45 with four minutes remaining, Edison finished out the game on an 8-5 run to close it out.

Despite holding an early lead, Port Clinton was unable to hold Edison off and the Chargers won a thriller, defeating the Redskins, 53-50.

Port Clinton had a chance to tie or take the lead with 1:10 to play and trailing 49-47 but turned the ball over. After both teams traded possessions, the Chargers' Jillian Danda hit two free throws to push the lead to four before the 'Skins responded with a 3-pointer, but

Hannah Vitaz free throws pushed the lead to three with eight seconds, and Port Clinton was unable to tie it up.

Edison is now 5-5 and 3-2 in the Sandusky Bay Conference's Bay Division and Port Clinton is 3-7 and 2-3 in the league.

Alana Fidlar led all scorers with 15 points, Danda and Kelsey Shuster finished with 10 points apiece and Vitaz chipped in with eight for the Chargers.

For the 'Skins, Abby Decker had a team-high 14 points, Delayna Laurel scored nine and Paige and Lauren Steyer finished with eight and seven, respectively.

Port Clinton led 11-5 after the first quarter, held a slight advantage at halftime, 24-23, and both teams entered the fourth tied at 38.

The 'Skins made 18 shots, including three 3-pointers, and Edison converted on 17 field goals, including four 3-pointers. But the difference came at the free-throw line where the Chargers were 15-of-23 compared to Port Clinton's 11-of-14.

The 'Skins travel to Margaretta on Friday.