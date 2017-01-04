Schulte's 3-pointer finishes off Rockets' comeback win over Perkins

Clay Schulte connected on a 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to give the Rockets a one-point lead, and he came up with a huge defensive play on the following possession to help Oak Harbor hold off Perkins, 68-65, giving the Rockets their first win over the Pirates in 11 years.

In a season that has seen its share of tough losses for Oak Harbor, this could be the victory that turns things around.

Oak Harbor had to rally from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter, but that made the victory that much sweeter. Perkins, a perennial power in the Sandusky Bay Conference, were undefeated coming into the game and had won its last six games by an average of nearly 21 points.

The Rockets are now 2-5 and 2-2 in the SBC's Bay Division while the Pirates 7-1 and 3-1 in the league.

Four Rockets finished in double figures as Jac Alexander scored 19 points and Tate Smith, who battled against two 6-5 posts in Helmut Wheeler and Connor Roesch, finished with 18.

“It was good to see Tate get rewarded. He made some nice post moves; he's had some tough games, some nice games, and he did well against two bigs,” said Oak Harbor coach Eric Sweet. “That allowed us to take some open shots because we had Tate inside with 18 points.”

Schulte, meanwhile, had 11 points and Isaiah Jefferson contributed with some key baskets and scored 10.

“Jac and Tate having 19 and 18; that gave us some confidence. Clay hitting the shot, Isaiah hit some big shots and he played great defense,” said Sweet. “I can name everybody -- Aric had some big rebounds, Alex hit a big 3, Nate Poiry came in and played defense. Our bench was very involved, the guys on the bench were encouraging the guys on the court. It's all about being together. It was a total team effort.

“It's great to see the hard work they put in pay off for them. It's a great win against an elite school that was picked to win the league. It's not the final step, but it's a big step.”

Luke Zahniser led Perkins with 18 points, Jake Voight chipped in with 12 and Austin Pitler and Roesch finished with nine and eight, respectively.

Following his go-ahead 3-pointer, Schulte forced a jump ball on the ensuing possession to give the Rockets possession, and Alexander put Oak Harbor ahead, 68-65, after making two free throws with 4.5 seconds before Perkins missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.

Trailing 51-40 late in the third quarter, the Rockets went on a 13-2 run, tying the game at 53 on a 3-pointer by Alexander with 5:50 to play. He later connected on another long-range jumper with four minutes to play to give Oak Harbor a 58-55 lead.

In the first half, the Pirates took a 17-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Rockets stormed back to tie it at 30 at halftime. The Pirates would take a 51-46 lead into the fourth.

“We haven't had real good first quarters all year. We thought we played better in the first quarter, (and) we weren't turning the ball over as much. We were more confident than the score showed,” said Sweet. “We've made some runs – we did it against Genoa and almost came back; we were down 20 to Old Fort and got it down to about seven. We've made runs to give us a chance to win games, but we didn't get over the hump, and that's because we weren't able to make the shots we needed to, and we did that (against Perkins).”

What makes the win so impressive is the fact that Alexander and Schulte are just freshman. Alexander has started from the beginning while Schulte has worked his way up the ranks, playing both JV and varsity.

Clay has had some pretty big varsity moments. He's played well,” said Sweet. “He only played one quarter versus Genoa and he's worked his way up to the varsity spot.”

Oak Harbor hosts Margaretta on Thursday and travels to Port Clinton on Saturday.