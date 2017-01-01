Attention: 1948 SBC Championship football team





Port Clinton High School Alumni Association is looking for members of the 1948 SBC Championship football team. At the January 7 basketball game there will be a brief recognition of the 1948 team since the same evening the 2016 football team will be honored for their SBC Championship. If you have details about any 1948 team member contact Jan Gluth 419-732-2102 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .