Port Clinton hangs with Clyde before Fliers pull away

Clyde led 29-16 after the first quarter and held a 42-26 advantage at halftime before outscoring Port Clinton 23-5 in the third quarter to put the game away.

For the first half, Port Clinton was able to play with Clyde, hanging tough with the Fliers for the game's first 16 minutes before the top team in the Sandusky Bay Conference's Bay Division took control in the second half and beat the Redskins, 78-38.

Flier forward Heidi Marshall led all scorers with 23 points, Bree Dowling had 13 and Addie Martin finished with 12. For the 'Skins, Delayna Laurel had a team-high 14 points and Abby Decker scored 13.

Both teams put together good offensive performances in the first quarter. Clyde (7-2, 4-0 SBC) shot 10-of-12, including 7-of-8 from 3-point range, four of which came from Marshall. Port Clinton (2-7, 2-2 SBC) connected on 6-of-8 shots in the first eight minutes.

Port Clinton boys fall to Huron in SBC action

Huron took control from the outset, leading by nine points after the first quarter and 22 at halftime while cruising to a 68-46 victory over Port Clinton.

The Tigers' pressure defense forced 25 Redskin turnovers and created easy opportunities on the offensive end. Huron (3-1, 2-1 SBC) dominated the first half, leading 21-10 after one quarter and 41-19 at halftime.

The two teams played to a standstill in the second half as Port Clinton (1-5, 0-3 SBC) won the third quarter, 17-14, but lost the fourth, 13-10.