Rathbun leads 4 players in double figures as Oak Harbor routs Perkins

Oak Harbor, which improved to 7-1 and 3-1 in the Sandusky Bay Conference's Bay Division, took control in the second quarter by outscoring the Pirates, 13-3, to take a 23-11 into the half.

A balanced scoring attack has been the key to Oak Harbor's success all year long, and its 64-42 victory over Perkins was no different as Maddy Rathbun led four Rockets in double figures with 17 points.

In the second half, the Rockets steadily built the lead, pushing their advantage to 34-20 after three quarters before winning the fourth, 30-22.

Rathbun led the way with 17 points, Logan Harris had 16 and Ashley Riley and Sophia Eli finished with 12 and 10, respectively. Oak Harbor had nice balance offensively, scoring inside as Rathbun and Harris combined for 33 points while five players made a total of seven 3-pointers.

Perkins (3-4, 2-2 SBC) had just one player finish in double figures, Marissa Esposito, who had 11 points. Nancy Siegel scored nine points and Olivia Howard had eight.

Oak Harbor boys fall to Vermilion

Vermilion scored the first 15 points of the game and never looked back in its 75-56 victory over Oak Harbor.

The Sailors set the tone defensively, forcing turnovers on the Rockets' first three possessions and converting them into layups. Joby Pfeil scored eight points during the run to help Vermilion take control.

Oak Harbor, which dropped to 1-5 and 1-2 in the Sandusky Bay Conference's Bay Division with the loss, was able to cut the deficit to 20-11 after the first quarter and was within striking distance at halftime, trailing, 38-25. But the Rockets were unable to get within single digits in the second half as the Sailors (6-1, 3-0 SBC) pushed the lead to 64-34 after the third quarter.

Vermilion's Scott Gillespie led all scorers with 21 points, connecting on four 3-pointers, Pfeil had 15 points and Mason Montgomery chipped in with 10.

Matt Harris and Tate Smith had 10 points apiece to lead Oak Harbor, Alex Gezo scored eight and Jac Alexander and Clay Schulte finished with seven points apiece.