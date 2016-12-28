Teeple's 34 points lead Gibsonburg to win over Danbury

Teeple, a 5-9 forward, was dominant from the outset, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 points in the first quarter as Gibsonburg led 18-9 following the first eight minutes. The Bears steadily built their lead in the second, pushing the advantage to 35-23 at the half.

Danbury hung in there with Gibsonburg for most of the game, but Allie Teeple's 34 points and 32 rebounds were ultimately too much for the Lakers to overcome as the Golden Bears defeated them, 78-62.

Sierra Puckett and Sarah Redett scored baskets to cut the deficit to 35-27 early in the third quarter, but Gibsonburg went on a 12-3 run to push the lead to 17 points. Teeple, Abby Cantrell and Shylee Schmeltz all hit baskets during the spurt. The Bears' 47-30 grew two points to 58-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

Trailing 60-42 early in the fourth, Danbury made one final push, scoring 10 consecutive points to cut the deficit to eight on Erin Uhnick's 3-pointer with five minutes to play. The Lakers would get to within 61-54, but got no closer as Gibsonburg's 12-of-18 shooting from the free-throw line in the final quarter was enough to close out the game.

With the win, the Bears improved to 4-3 and 4-1 in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference. Danbury is now 6-3 and 3-2 in the conference.

In addition to Teeple's milestone performance, Cantrell helped pace Gibsonburg with 14 points and nine rebounds, Aubrey Fleming scored eight and Emily Roberts and Becca Morelock finished with seven points apiece.

Besides putting up close to 80 points, the Bears outrebounded the Lakers by a wide margin, 53-29.

Robin Skinner led Danbury with 18 points, Redett added 10 and Puckett scored nine.

Laker boys lose to Cardinal Stritch

Cardinal Stritch's outside shooting proved to be too much for Danbury to handle as the Cardinals hit 11 3-pointers in their 69-37 over the Lakers.

Stritch is now 5-1 and 3-1 in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference and Danbury is 3-4 and 1-3 in the league.

The Cardinals led 17-10 after the first quarter and effectively put the game away in the second, hitting 3-pointers at will as they took a 40-21 lead into halftime. Any chance the Lakers had of coming back were undone by Stritch winning the third quarter, 17-4, to take a 57-25 lead into the fourth.

Four Cardinals finished in double figures with Collin Yost leading the way with 15 points, all of which came on 3-pointers. Jordan Burton and Nick Staler each finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers apiece, and Terrence Taylor gave Danbury fits in the post, scoring 10.

Grady Mark led the Lakers with 15 points and Nick Bossetti finished with eight.